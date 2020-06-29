Carnival Cinemas React After Disney+ Hotstar Announces 7 Big Film Releases; Read Statement

A month ago when 'Gulabo Sitabo' announced their direct digital release, several multiples chains were alarmed and disappointed with the producers. Carnival Cinemas CEO Mohan Umrotkar had then said that it is within the rights of the filmmakers to decide & they 'will not release those movies in theatres'.

Standing by their one-month-old statement, Mohan Umrotkar, CEO of Carnival Cinemas, on Monday released a statement after Disney+ Hotstar announced the direct release of 7 big Bollywood films on their platforms owing to the worrying pandemic situation. In a short yet stern statement, Umrotkar said, "We stand by our previous statement. It is very disappointing that the filmmakers are opting digital-first route when we are just steps away from the theatrical releases with the reopening of cinema halls across the country with all the necessary precautions."

The statement further said, "The economy is reopening and malls have already opened. They just need to have some more faith and patience to hold the content for the big screens, that is what it was made for. During the lockdown, we have participated in many surveys to realize that the audience is waiting for cinemas to reopen. For the entertainment industry to flourish everyone needs to stand by each other. And if films made for theaters release directly on streaming platforms it may hamper the overall growth of the ecosystem." [sic]

About Disney+ Hotstar's Big announcement

Starting July 24, 2020 Bollywood fans can watch the premiers of 7 of the most-awaited movies of 2020 featuring India’s most loved actors, including Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase amongst others.

Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will usher in a new re-imagined ‘first-day first-show’ for Bollywood fans, by treating them to the most anticipated movies of superstars like Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn being delivered directly to their mobiles; truly experiencing ‘First Day First Show ki home delivery’.

(with PTI inputs)

