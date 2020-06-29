'The Road To Kailash Is The Road To Love': Mahesh Bhatt Shares 'Sadak 2' Poster

Superstar Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Sadak 2', featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' are among the Bollywood films that are headed for a direct release on streamer Disney+ Hotstar as theatres remain close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Revealing the poster of 'Sadak 2', director Mahesh Bhatt took to his Twitter handle and shared a small synopsis of what the movie is about.

"Since the beginning of time, humanity has found shelter, and comfort in Kailash. Kailash is a place where all search ends. The sequel to Sadak will take you on the ultimate pilgrimage. The road to Kailash is the road to love. Sadak 2 is the road to love," Bhatt wrote.

A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love ❤️

In a virtual press conference moderated by Varun Dhawan, Alia, who stars in 'Sadak 2' which is the sequel to her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film of the same name, said the movie is very close to her heart. "... It was my first time working with my father, which makes this a dream come true... These are extraordinary and difficult times and all of us are trying to get through it, taking each day at a time. My father always says that a filmmaker's destination is the audience's hear," she said.

Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt, was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release. "It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and 'Sadak 2' is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important," Mukesh Bhatt told PTI.

"I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don't see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

