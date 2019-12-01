The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Caroline Wilde: Here Are The 'Street Dancer 3D' Actor's Upcoming Movies

Bollywood News

Caroline Wilde is a popular actor who made her film debut in Sajjan Singh Rangroot. Read on to know more about her upcoming movies.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Caroline Wilde

Caroline Wilde is a popular actress and dancer. She made her film debut in Sajjan Singh Rangroot. She trained professionally in acting, dance and musical theatre at one of London's best Performing Arts College's. She graduated in 2016. Caroline also previously trained at Hildale Academy throughout her childhood. Currently, the actor has appeared in two movies - Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Love Yatri. Her upcoming movie is Street Dancer 3D which is directed by Remo D’Souza. The dancer is also quite active on her social media profiles. Check out her posts from the movies.

 

Prior to this film, Caroline starred in Vikram Bhatt's Horror flick Ghost, which was released in October 2019. Wilde will appear in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Aparshakti Khurana, and Dharmesh Yelande. The movie’s principal photography began in February 2019 and was completed in July the same year. The movie is scheduled to release in January next year. Check out her dance performances.

Also read: Panga To Clash With Street Dancer 3D: It's Kangana Ranaut Vs Varun

 

Varun and the whole cast of Street Dance 3D are busy with the promotions of the movie. Caroline is set to appear as a dancer in the movie too. Varun recently indicated that the movie is going to be released soon with this social media post. Check it out here.

Also read: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Hit The Streets Of Mumbai To Promote Street Dancer 3D

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG