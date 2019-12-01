Caroline Wilde: Here Are The 'Street Dancer 3D' Actor's Upcoming Movies

Caroline Wilde is a popular actress and dancer. She made her film debut in Sajjan Singh Rangroot. She trained professionally in acting, dance and musical theatre at one of London's best Performing Arts College's. She graduated in 2016. Caroline also previously trained at Hildale Academy throughout her childhood. Currently, the actor has appeared in two movies - Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Love Yatri. Her upcoming movie is Street Dancer 3D which is directed by Remo D’Souza. The dancer is also quite active on her social media profiles. Check out her posts from the movies.

Prior to this film, Caroline starred in Vikram Bhatt's Horror flick Ghost, which was released in October 2019. Wilde will appear in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Aparshakti Khurana, and Dharmesh Yelande. The movie’s principal photography began in February 2019 and was completed in July the same year. The movie is scheduled to release in January next year. Check out her dance performances.

Varun and the whole cast of Street Dance 3D are busy with the promotions of the movie. Caroline is set to appear as a dancer in the movie too. Varun recently indicated that the movie is going to be released soon with this social media post. Check it out here.

☀️ street dancer coming soonish pic.twitter.com/i7wDBPgcD1 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 27, 2019

