Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kaapoor Hit The Streets Of Mumbai To Promote Street Dancer 3D

After romancing each other in the Remo D'Souza directorial titled ABCD 2 which released in 2015, both Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the silver screen together in yet another movie directed by Remo D'Sousa titled Street Dancer 3D which is the third instalment of the hit film ABCD. Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the movie also stars the Dilbar song famed Nora Fatehi and the legendary dancer-choreographer Prabhudheva in the lead roles. After completing their Punjab's shooting schedule, the cast and crew of the movie moved to London for the rest of the shoot of the film. The makers of the film have already wrapped the shoot of the film and the main leads fo the film also kick-started the promotions of the film.

Also Read | Panga To Clash With Street Dancer 3D: It's Kangana Ranaut Vs Varun

Varun and Shraddha literally take to the streets of Mumbai to promote Street Dancer 3D

Also Read | Chhapaak, Street Dancer, And Taanaji All Set To Release In January 20

The movie is expected to hit the box office in January 2020. However, both Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor began promoting the film with a bang as they literally hit the streets of Mumbai as they posed in an auto-rickshaw to promote their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Varun looked dapper as he donned a metallic grey jacket and pants paired with a black printed t-shirt which said "Street Dancer" along with a silver neckpiece and shades. On the other hand, Shraddha too looked equally stunning in a pair of dark blue jeans which she paired up with a purple crop top.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Message To Shraddha Kapoor During 'dubbing Wars' Is A Must-watch

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Reacts On Replacing Katrina Kaif

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.