Last Updated:

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Other Actors Offer Condolences

India's CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Read More.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Kangana Ranaut

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/PTI


In a tragic accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force confirmed General Rawat's death. 

After the news of General Rawat's death was confirmed by IAF, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and more offered their condolences.

Kangana Ranaut condoles CDS General Bipin Rawat's death 

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut mourned the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, taking to her Instagram she wrote, "Most horrible news of the year, the demise of Shri. Bipin Rawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to General Rawat for his services to the nation. Om Shanti, Jai Hind."

READ | India's sports fraternity condoles CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise in tragic chopper crash

Actor Suniel Shetty also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Shocked & aggrieved to hear of this great National loss. #RIP General Rawat. No tribute too great for a warrior of the country. We salute you in our grief #Bipin_Rawat." Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Utterly shocking tragedy. Condolences to the families and all fellow Indians. Om shanti."

READ | CDS Gen Bipin Rawat passes away: Read top quotes that would inspire generations for ages

India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 13 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC.

READ | Watch how CDS Bipin Rawat dispelled 'colonial' notion of Army officers at Republic Summit

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/PTI

READ | CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dead: Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Massey and other celebs offer condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kangana Ranaut, CDS Bipin Rawat, Bipin Rawat
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com