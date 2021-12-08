CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Other Actors Offer Condolences

In a tragic accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force confirmed General Rawat's death.

After the news of General Rawat's death was confirmed by IAF, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and more offered their condolences.

Kangana Ranaut condoles CDS General Bipin Rawat's death

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut mourned the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, taking to her Instagram she wrote, "Most horrible news of the year, the demise of Shri. Bipin Rawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to General Rawat for his services to the nation. Om Shanti, Jai Hind."

Actor Suniel Shetty also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Shocked & aggrieved to hear of this great National loss. #RIP General Rawat. No tribute too great for a warrior of the country. We salute you in our grief #Bipin_Rawat." Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Utterly shocking tragedy. Condolences to the families and all fellow Indians. Om shanti."

Extremely saddened on hearing about the unfortunate death of CDS Shri Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Coonoor.



India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 13 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC.

