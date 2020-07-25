Celeb Spotting Amid Unlock 2.0: Kareena, Malaika, Arbaaz, Sara, & More Step Out In Mumbai

Saturday was quite a sight for the paparazzi as celebrities stepped out to visit their relatives or to run errands or just to walk or cycle in the city. Amid the ongoing Unlock 2.0, B'wood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Gabriella Demetriades, and many more were spotted in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan ditched her home workout and stepped out to cycle around her house with precautions. The actor was spotted wearing a mask and had her headphones on. Sara was wearing a grey crop top paired with blue harem pants. Ajay Devgn's son Yug was also spotted cycling in Juhu. His caretaker was seen running behind him.

Kareena Kapoor along with son Taimur was spotted outside sister Karisma's residence. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora visited sister Amrita Rao's house. Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella was seen walking at Bandra with her dog. Shibani Dandekar was also spotted running errands.

(Pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.