Celebs divided on French President Macron's controversial remarks, post strong opinions

As is the case with most controversial events, celebrities had mixed reactions to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments on Islam. As calls for boycott of French products surfaced over the leader’s ‘won’t give up cartoons’ in the wake of a teacher's beheading, he got support as well as flak. While some supported the ‘boycott’, others sought an apology from Macron.

Celebs react to French President’s controversial remarks on Islam

Entreprenuer Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi leader Abu Azmi, posted a photo of Macron with a stamp mark and wrote that he was planning to put this up all over Mumbai. He wrote 'shame' on Macron for ‘encouraging hate & slander against Islam’ and prophet Mohammed.

Planning to put this up all over Mumbai. Shame on Emmanuel Macron for encouraging hate & slander against Islam & it’s most beloved Prophet, #Mohammed peace be upon him ♥️🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/XqAHLdXMQ7 — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) October 26, 2020

Manish Mundra, producer of films like Masaan and Newton, wrote that boycott was okay, and used hashtags like 'I am with France' and 'I Am With Humanity.'

Save humanity!!!



Don’t Behead!

Boycott is ok! — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) October 27, 2020

Rahul Mahajan, actor and son of former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Mahajan, wrote, “For those supporting the ones asking for independence, no country other than France has given more ‘independence.’

आज़ादी माँगने वालों का समर्थन करने वाले याद रखें, फ़्रांस से ज़्यादा ‘आज़ादी’ किसी ने नहीं दी थी। — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) October 27, 2020

Shagufta Rafique, writer of films like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, among others, used the hashtag ‘France Maafi Maang’ and expressed displeasure over the ‘well done France’ trend.

Well done France trend उन्होंने शुरू किया जिन्होंने आज तक फरीदाबाद नहीं देखा 😐 — ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) October 26, 2020

National Award-winning director Onir questioned the ‘hypocrisy’ of the countries, taking a stand against France, on the attacks on Uyghurs. He asked why 'no one talking about the boycotting of Chinese products,' referring to the boycotting of French products by Middle East countries.

Macron’s controversial statements

Macron had spoken about a fight on ‘Islamist separatism’ earlier this month. Later, he made more controversial statements on the killing of teacher Samuel Patty by a Muslim student over the Charlie Hebdo cartoons on Prophet Mohammed.

Praising Patty as “the face of the Republic who believed in knowledge’, that he was "killed because Islamists want our future" and that "France will not give up cartoons" have attracted widespread criticism.

