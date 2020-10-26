Paul Pogba DENIES quitting International Football After Macron's Comments On Islam

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has rubbished rumours that he is ready to quit the French national team over comments about Islam’s role in terrorism by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron. On Sunday, several reports from the Middle East claimed that Pogba, who played a pivotal role in guiding France to success during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, would never play for his country again. However, just a day after reports claimed that Pogba would quit playing for France, the 27-year-old took to Instagram and labelled the story of him retiring from international duty as "fake news".

Paul Pogba retirement? Man United midfielder slams The Sun over "fake news"

Earlier on Sunday, several reports claimed that Paul Pogba would be stepping down from national duties over Macron’s description of the murder of French school teacher Samuel Paty as an “Islamic terrorist attack”. Paty was targeted for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students and was brutally murdered by an 18-year-old named Abdullakh Anzorov.

The French police questioned at least seven people in relation to Paty's killing. However, Paul Pogba has now slammed The Sun for publishing "fake news" as the Man United star rejected reports of quitting the national team.

Is Pogba retiring from the French national team? United star dismisses rumours

Earlier today on his Instagram profile, Pogba uploaded a headline from The Sun's story about him quitting the French national team over President Macron's comments on "Islamist Terrorism". Pogba, who converted to Islam in 2011, explained that he was "angry, shocked and frustrated" over the recent reports of himself in the news. Pogba went on to write: "I am against all forms of terror and violence but some press people don’t act responsibly when writing news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write is true, creating a gossip chain without caring if it affects people’s lives and my life."

Pogba went on to reveal that he "couldn't care less" about what the tabloids publish but when went on to state that this was much more of a "serious issue". Pogba previously claimed that it was his "dream" to play for France and he always felt honoured while donning Les Bleus' jersey. Pogba last played for France during their 2-1 win over Croatia in the Nations League on October 15.

Image Credits - Paul Pogba Instagram