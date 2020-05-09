Celina Jaitley Loses 5000 Followers In 4 Days, Writes Complain To Twitter; Read Details

Quick links:
Remember when Amitabh Bachchan lost lakhs of followers on Twitter? The curious case is back again and this time, it is Celina Jaitley. The actor took to her Twitter handle to report that she has lost 5000 followers in 4 days.
Calling it 'a bit strange', Celina asked the Twitter management to rectify it with some professional feedback. She concluded by saying that she looks forward to getting this rectified.
Dear @TwitterIndia @verified @TwitterSupport despite the fact I am getting hundreds of follower alerts daily how can my following fall by 4000 followers in 3 days ? I look forward to have a response and have this rectified. Many thanks.— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 8, 2020
Dear team @verified @TwitterSupport @Twitter @TwitterIndia I would really appreciate a response today. I lost another 1000 followers overnight how is this possible? Sudden drop in 5000 followers over 4 days is a bit strange.I look forward to some sort of professional feedback🙏🏼 https://t.co/hKszWF9thi— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 9, 2020
Celina Jaitley made a comeback with Season's Greetings on Zee 5 that released on April 15. A tribute to Rituparno Ghosh, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The movie also stars Lillette Dubey and marks a debut of Kumar Sanu's son Jaan.
AFTER A SUCCESSFUL STINT WORLDWIDE AT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALS ...... |**PROUDLY ANNOUNCING **| | GLOBAL PREMIERE 15 APRIL 2020 | OF OUR FILM | Seasons Greetings- A Tribute to Rituporno Ghosh | ON ZEE5 | When I was shooting my last film poster in 2011, I never imagined the the next film poster/ release will be at a time when ... - A mutant film virus would have shut down the whole world, - The fact the my parents won’t be alive to be the first to give their feedback as always. - The fact that I would be married, living in Europe, and the next poster would be shot when I would be the mother of 3 beautiful boys, - A day in future when section 377 would have been revoked and all LGBTQI in India would have attained right to life. -The fact that I would have the privilege to work with a trans actor. Through all these Seasons of my journey i have learnt that life is unpredictable and we must not wait for tomorrow and give today our best. Having decided to continue seeing the promise of spring in depth of winters We are sure our film will be exactly what you need to keep your spirits entertained in this global lockdown. So keep your glasses topped as we gear to bring the solution to keep you safely entertained in your homes. Watch world premiere of Seasons Greetings-A Tribute to Rituporno Ghosh exclusively on Zee5 15 April 2020. Thank you RamKamal and everlasting gratitude to : @ZEE5, @ZEE5Premium, @tarkat07, @_subhashchandra, @unitednations, @free.equal , @charlesradcliffe @ramkamalmukherjee, @imaritrads, @mukherjeesarbani, @sayani_palit, @jaan.kumar.sanu, @singer.kshailendra, @shreeghatak, @khanazharofficial #exclusive #breakingnews #bollywood #film #zee #zee5 #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #lillettedubey #beautyqueen #kolkata #lgbt #lockdown #pandemic #corona #staysafe #stayhome #stayhomechallenge #celina #c #filmwave #seasonsgreetings #rituparnoghosh
