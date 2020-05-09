Celina Jaitley Loses 5000 Followers In 4 Days, Writes Complain To Twitter; Read Details

Remember when Amitabh Bachchan lost lakhs of followers on Twitter? The curious case is back again and this time, it is Celina Jaitley. The actor took to her Twitter handle to report that she has lost 5000 followers in 4 days.

Calling it 'a bit strange', Celina asked the Twitter management to rectify it with some professional feedback. She concluded by saying that she looks forward to getting this rectified.

Dear @TwitterIndia @verified @TwitterSupport despite the fact I am getting hundreds of follower alerts daily how can my following fall by 4000 followers in 3 days ? I look forward to have a response and have this rectified. Many thanks. — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 8, 2020

Dear team @verified @TwitterSupport @Twitter @TwitterIndia I would really appreciate a response today. I lost another 1000 followers overnight how is this possible? Sudden drop in 5000 followers over 4 days is a bit strange.I look forward to some sort of professional feedback🙏🏼 https://t.co/hKszWF9thi — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 9, 2020

On the professional front

Celina Jaitley made a comeback with Season's Greetings on Zee 5 that released on April 15. A tribute to Rituparno Ghosh, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The movie also stars Lillette Dubey and marks a debut of Kumar Sanu's son Jaan.

