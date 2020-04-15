Celina Jaitley Opens Up About 'severe Depression' Says 'husband’s Support Meant A Lot'

Celina Jaitley is all set to make a comeback to acting with her drama short film titled Seasons Greeting. The actor stated that it helped her heal from the trauma of losing her parents and a son. The actor also stated that she was severely depressed while shooting the film.

ALSO READ |Lockdown Tips: How To Prevent Sedentary Lifestyle During COVID-19 Outbreak Lockdown

Celina Jaitley on loss, trauma, and family support

According to reports, Celina Jaitley, who will be next seen in a short film that revolves around a noisy relationship between a mother and a daughter, was depressed even while shooting the drama film. She talked about how this acting gig helped her vent her feelings. Jaitley, in an interview, said that you never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Her father had just passed away and then suddenly her mother too.

ALSO READ |Actor Nayanthara Makes Spelling Error In Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes Post, Fans Correct Her

Her parents were a military couple and were always brimming with life. Jaitley further said that one can never get closure from losing their parents. Doing this short film helped her vent her emotions. She stated that she is not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year.

ALSO READ |Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Is A "beast" Says Kriti Sanon; Film Poster Insid

Celina Jaitley then spoke about how her husband Peter Haag left his job to support her during this tough time. He had to sacrifice his job because she was suffering from “severe depression” and they had no option but to leave Dubai. Haag asked her to go back to his county Austria and get disconnected from everything till she gets better. This support from her husband meant a lot to her. Back in September 2017, Celina Jaitley also lost one of her twin sons.

ALSO READ |Honey Singh And Neha Kakkar's Moscow Suka Review: A Perfect Blend Of Punjabi And Russian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.