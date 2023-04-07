Celina Jaitly Has The Perfect Response To Marriage Proposal From Twitter User

Actress Celina Jaitly was recently proposed marriage by an eager fan on Twitter. The fan even went as far as to write a short letter putting in his request. Celina responded to the proposal with sarcasm. The No Entry star is married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag with whom she shares 3 sons.

An absurd request from a fan

A fan took to his Twitter account to pen down a letter to Celina Jaitly. It informed her about his ailing health and the absence of any loved ones to nurse him back to health. The letter asked Celina to consider his request in a hurry, keeping his health in mind and accepting a marriage proposal from his end. The Twitter user also added that he was prepared to be a 'ghar jamai' or house husband. The note ended with a firm 'reply and respond', adding the man's name and his city of residence.

@CelinaJaitly Best Wishes

My Health is not Good No one to take care of me Before My Health Become Worst Urgently Bring me with you get married me at Earliest I am Ready for Ghar Jamay Save My Life and Health

Reply and Respond

Regards

Vijay Maganlal Vora at Kolkata — Vijay Vora (@voravijay1964) April 6, 2023



The fan wrote, "@CelinaJaitly Best Wishes. My Health is not Good No one to take care of me Before My Health Become Worst Urgently Bring me with you get married me at Earliest I am Ready for Ghar Jamay Save My Life and Health. Reply and Respond. Regards. Vijay Maganlal Vora at Kolkata."

Celina Jaitly responds to marriage proposal with sarcasm

Celina's response to the fan was conveyed in a crisp and firm statement. What was amusing about Celina's reaction was that though it was a short sentence, it was laden with sarcasm The actress and mother of three simply relayed that she would let the man know after she consulted with her husband and children.

I will ask my husband and three kids and revert ! https://t.co/jIEXG8pEVD — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 6, 2023

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag on 23 July 2011. The couple became parents to twin boys in March of 2012. Celina gave birth to another set of twins in 2017, one of whom passed away shortly due to a heart defect. She is currently based with her family across Austria, Singapore and Dubai.