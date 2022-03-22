Celina Jaitly Shares Throwback Pic With Priyanka Chopra, Says 'what Were They Thinking?'

From Bollywood to Hollywood, ace actor Priyanka Chopra has proved her mettle in almost all factors defining the industry standards. The former Miss World has also found her place among the highest-paid Indian actors. From garnering numerous accolades to making remarks on notable magazine covers, the Matrix: The Resurrection star has proved to be a true gem. Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Celina Jaitly digs out an old photo, also featuring Priyanka Chopra

Meanwhile, Priyanka's industry pal Celina Jaitly dug out a throwback picture of her donning a humorous pose with the former. The No Entry actor took to her Twitter handle and dropped the said picture wherein Celina is seen holding PeeCee by her waist. The Deewani Mastani actor donned a Pink coloured halter neck sequin crop top, while Jaitly opted for a sky blue glittery top and undoubtedly, the duo looked gorgeous.

I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol…😂 It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/uWxR0LlBOR — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 22, 2022

More on Celina Jaitly & Priyanka Chopra

Celina is currently reaping the joys of her married life with Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag. Peter and Celina had been dating for a few years before they decided to tie the knot in March 2011. First, the couple became parents to twins. Later, Jaitly gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, among which one boy died due to a heart defect. The actor is currently based between Austria, Singapore and Dubai and travels for her film and endorsement work internationally.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra recently announced that she has welcomed her first child with Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nich took to her Instagram handle and gave a joint statement, which read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Image: Twitter/@CelinaJaitly