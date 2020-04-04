Celina Jaitly Hits Out At Influencers, Asks Them To Not 'propagate Beloved Jhadu'

Celina Jaitly Haag is currently in isolation in Austria with family — husband Peter Haag, and sons Winston, Viraaj and Arthur. And she tells us that the family is being extra cautious “given the close border proximity with worst-hit countries like Italy, Germany and Switzerland”. The actor-activist, however, says while in self-isolation, she doesn’t want to blindly join the social bandwagon of influencers spreading awareness. Speaking about the situation in Austria, she said, "We live nearby the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak where deaths and infections are constantly on the rise. We’re within a 3-4 hour proximity to worst-hit countries. Honestly, the Austrian government has been quite proactive and responsible among the entire European Union towards the management of the pandemic."

Celina Jaitly on spreading awareness

In an interview with a leading media publication, the actress spoke about how she would like to spread awareness about the pandemic through social media. To which, she said, "I don’t want to join the bandwagon of influencers propagating the fact that daily use of the beloved “jhaadu” can protect you from Covid-19. The cleaning has to be deeper than that with WHO (World Health Organisation) specified cleaning agents (cleaning/sanitising the surfaces as the virus can survive on surfaces/objects for a certain amount of time), along with full precautionary isolation specifically to protect our older population, who’re vulnerable to the virus"

Popular Bollywood actress Celina was launched with fanfare by Feroz Khan opposite Fardeen Khan in Janasheen 2003. She went on to star in the hit No Entry. She also featured in films like Zinda, Thank You, Golmaal Returns. She, however, has not been seen in any film since 2012. On the personal front, she married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2011. The couple have three sons, one pair of twins, and one more from another pair of twins, out of which only one could survive.

