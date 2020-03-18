Celina Jaitly posts video from Miss Universe appearance, says 'still represent my country'

Some of the most popular actresses of the film industry have shot to fame with a win at beauty pageants. While former Miss World Manushi Chhillar gears up for her big debut in films opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, Celina Jaitly also went back in time when she recalled her appearance at the Miss Universe pageant in 2001. The No Entry star expressed her pride about representing her country then and added that she does so even today, in whichever part of the world she goes to.

Celina shared a video from the swimsuit round of her appearance, where she dazzled in a bikini. The actor looked extremely confident while walking the ramp in heels and had her bright smile all throughout. The Janasheen actor wrote that she still represents her country to the best of abilities, while quipping though ‘not always in a bikini.’

An Instagram handle had posted the video, and written how Celina had finished as the fourth runner-up at the competition.

Here’s the post

The expectations on Celina were high since she had participated in the Miss Universe competition a year after Lara Dutta-Priyanka Chopra-Dia Mirza had made India proud by bagging all three major wins, Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific.

Celina was launched with fanfare by Feroz Khan opposite Fardeen Khan in Janasheen 2003. She went on to star in the hit No Entry. She also featured in films like Zinda, Thank You, Golmaal Returns. She, however, has not been seen in any film since 2012.

On the personal front, she married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2011. The couple have three sons, one pair of twins, and one more from another pair of twins, out of which only one could survive.

