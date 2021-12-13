Celina Jaitly's 'half-Austrian' Kids Say India Has 'special DNA' Post Harnaaz Sandhu's Win

India's Harnaaz Sandhu made the nation proud by bagging the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant event. Harnaaz brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years when model-turned-actor Lara Dutta has won't last time in the year 2000.

As Harnaaz clinched the Miss Universe title, wishes poured in for the model from the film fraternity. Now, actor and former Miss India Celina Jaitly also shared her children's reaction to Harnaaz winning the crown. Celina was the fourth runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant in the 2001 edition of the event.

Celina Jaitly's children react to Harnaaz Sandhu's win

I told my half Austrian 9yr old twins India won Ms Universe again & they said: “Wow mom India seems to have special DNA that turns all girls into self made princesses,I hope you passed some of it on to us, might be easier to turn into Batman.” #70thMissUniverse2021 #celinajaitly pic.twitter.com/8Dpup11DqG — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) December 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Celina Jaitly shared a candid picture featuring her three sons. In the caption, she wrote, "I told my half Austrian 9-year-old twins India won Miss Universe again and they said: ‘Wow mom India seems to have special DNA that turns all girls into self-made princesses, I hope you passed some of it on to us, might be easier to turn into Batman."

Celina also shared a special message for Harnaaz on her verified Instagram handle. She reposted a picture of Harnaaz and sent her love to the model. She wrote, "Sending you heartfelt congratulations today @harnaazsandhu_03

I commend you on this success, and I look forward to seeing even more great things from you, India is so proud today 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳."

Celina tied the knot with Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple lives in Austria and are blessed with three sons- nine-year-old twins- Winston and Viraaj, and four-year-old Shamsher.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz got crowned Miss Universe 2021 at a glitzy ceremony at the Red Sea port of Eilat in the early hours of Monday morning. At the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant, Harnaaz was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name and has starred in some Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She was crowned as Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and placed as a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

