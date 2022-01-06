'Chakda 'Xpress': Anushka Sharma Says Playing Jhulan Goswami Is An 'absolute Honour'

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to treat her fans in her new avatar as the former Indian captain of the Women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami in the biopic titled Chakda 'Xpress. The short teaser gave a glimpse of the actor donning the makeshift blue jersey and pledges to show the 'gutsy' journey of these players making a name for themselves on the field. Since the teaser drop of Chakda 'Xpress, social media has been buzzing with excitement to see the actor play the role of the highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami'

From a new hairdo to a strong accent, the actor seemed to have nailed the part of playing the renowned cricketer. Talking about the same, the 33-year-old shared her thoughts on portraying the role in the film.

Anushka Sharma on playing Jhulan Goswami in Chakda 'Xpress

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, January 6, Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of the forthcoming biopic and expressed her thoughts on portraying the role of the brave and 'gutsy' player Goswami. She wrote, ''It is an absolute honour to play you in this film that's inspired by your gutsy life. Every Indian must see and know what you and the girls in blue did and continue to do for the county. Thank you.''

Jhulan Goswami, on the other hand, shared the teaser on her social media and echoed the message in the teaser. She wrote, ''It’s this level of unblinking focus that lends itself to success. That, and remembering that you’re here not in spite of everything that went wrong, but because of everything that went right. It’s about knowing one’s place in the world and having one’s feet firmly on the ground.''

She continued, ''Now is the time to watch the women shine. It’s our time and we’re here to play. Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you’ll remember our names. Join us, as we cheer for Team India and bring to you this story. Chakda 'Xpress is now filming. Meet you on the field.'' More details about the venture are yet to be released. Watch the teaser of Chakda 'Xpress and Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami here.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/jhulangoswami