Anushka Sharma Announces Her Comeback With Jhulan Goswami's Biopic 'Chakda 'Xpress'

After a few years long sabbatical, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback with a bang. The actor, who is known for her impeccable acting skills and who never fails to experiment with new roles, will return to the film industry with an upcoming biopic Chakda 'Xpress on the former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The makers of the Netflix film recently unveiled its first official teaser, which saw Anushka Sharma in a whole new avatar.

Anushka Sharma is all set to portray the highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami in the new biopic. The one-minute and three seconds long teaser saw how the women's cricket team gained recognition with their sheer dedication towards the sport. The teaser began with a commentator introducing the Indian women's cricket team as "Who are you?" It further saw a bunch of women taking up men's jerseys and writing their names by pasting strips of paper on them.

It later saw the women's team moving towards the ground in an empty stadium. It then featured Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami talking about how the women team will make their identity with their dedication. Watch the teaser below.

Anushka Sharma on 'Chakda Xpress'

Sharing the first glimpse of the film, Anushka Sharma wrote her heart out. She penned how the film is special to her as it is the story of sacrifice. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

The actor further highlighted the hard work of Jhulan Goswami who contributed to taking the Indian women's cricket team to new heights. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star wrote, "From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India."

