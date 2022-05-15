'Chakda Xpress': Anushka Sharma Says She 'does Take Tips For Batting' From Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama flick Chakda Xpress. The Sultan actor is all set to step into the shoes of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the Netflix biopic, Chakda Xpress.

Ever since her announcement, Anushka has been working on her cricketing as well as bowling skills and recently, she opened up if she takes any tips from her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma reveals if she takes cricketing tips from Virat Kohli

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar, Anushka Sharma said that she does take batting tips from Virat Kohli but for bowling, she listens to her coach more. The 34-year-old actor stated, "Yes, we definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I've had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he's not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."

'It's really physically draining': Anushka Sharma

Opening up about how mentally as well as physically pressurising it is to play cricket, Anushka Sharma went on to say that it's really physically draining, adding, "I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he's been doing for so many years".

Anushka pens heartfelt note as she gears up for Chakda Xpress

Anushka took to her Instagram handle to announce her upcoming sports drama flick Chakda Xpress. Sharing the trailer of the highly-anticipated film, the Sanju actor penned a lengthy yet heartfelt note about the same. She wrote in the caption, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

