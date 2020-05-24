Champagne, Giggle & Joy: Rana Dagubbati-Miheeka Bajaj's INSIDE Roka Ceremony Pictures

Actor Rana Dagubatti and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj recently made their relationship official with a 'Roka' ceremony. On Sunday, a few pictures from their intimate ceremony went viral and looks like the event was all about laughter, giggles, joy, and some champagne.

Rana sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, while his fiancee wore a multicolored sari. Take a look at some inside pictures from the Roka ceremony —

Rana Daggubati's fiancée looked beautiful in Kanjeevaram Saree, see pics

Rana Dagubbati and Miheeka took to Instagram to share pictures from what appeared to be an intimate affair, where they were dressed in traditional attire. "And it's official," the "Baahubali" star captioned a picture of the couple.

Miheeka also shared photographs of the ceremony and wrote "To the beginning of forever."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony pictures were shared by both of them on their social media. Fans of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj showered them with their love and praises and also congratulated them on their big day. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony took place at Hyderabad's famous Ramanaidu Film studios. Family members and close friends were in attendance at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also attended the function.

Rana had earlier shared post, during the lockdown, where he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend. In the post he had written, “She said yes”. The post had surprised fans as Rana had always kept his relationship under wraps.

Rana Daggubati's father reveals when the wedding might happen

In an interview with a media portal, Rana Daggubati’s father revealed that the wedding is likely to take place this year itself. He said that it might happen in December or even before that. Rana’s father told a media portal that today was the meeting of the parents, as per the Telugu customs.

