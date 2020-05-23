Rana Daggubati's Fiancée Looked Beautiful In Kanjeevaram Saree, See Pics

Rana Daggubati recently announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. Several celebrities took to their social media to wish the actor on this big day. Rana Daggubati and Meehika Bajaj also shared a few pictures from their Roka ceremony. The adorable couple looked beautiful on their Roka ceremony. Here is a look at Rana Daggubati and his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj's outfits on the big day.

On her big day, Miheeka Bajaj can be seen wearing a beautiful woven saree. Miheeka Bajaj wore a lovely Kanjeevaram sari which she teamed up with a stylish pink Dupatta. The peach and yellow Kanjeevaram Sari looked ravishing on Miheeka Bajaj and she styled it with a pink blouse that had embroidery on it.

The stunning blouse and dupatta is worn over her Kanjeevaram Sari are by fashion designer Jayanti Reddy who in the past has designed for the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty among others. Miheeka Bajaj accessorised her look with a gold statement necklace and bangles matching to her beautiful Kanjeevaram Sari. She completed her look with a natural soft makeup look and let her hair loose in wavy curls.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati opted for a traditional South Indian ensemble for men. He is seen wearing a crisp white shirt with fold-up sleeves and a classic white lungi. The couple looked beautiful as they smiled for the pictures.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony pictures were shared by both of them on their social media. Fans of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj showered them with their love and praises and also congratulated them on their big day. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony took place at Hyderabad's famous Ramanaidu Film studios. Family members and close friends were in attendance at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also attended the function.

Rana Daggubati and Miheka Bajaj have been dating for a long time now. According to reports, Miheeka Bajaj is a popular interior designer and event manager. She is also the owner of an event management company. Miheeka Bajaj is also known to be close friends with Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.