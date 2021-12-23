Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Open-minded Fans For Positive Responses

One of the highlights of Ayushmann Khurrana's career has been that he has not shied away from portraying characters and stories around topics traditionally considered taboo. Starting with sperm donation in Vicky Donor, a homosexual man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and portraying health physical issues like erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or baldness in Bala, the actor has taken up many roles that lead heroes never took up before. His new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui too depicted one such topic, a love story with a trans woman.

Ayushmann expressed his delight over the response that his latest film is receiving. The National award winner said that the reactions were a positive sign for 'disruptive content.' He added that such films could be made only in a progressive society, for open-minded people. He also credited the filmmakers who were coming up with such ideas and acknowledged his own contribution in the reach for the message that these films strived to give.

Ayushmann hails progressive society for giving Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui positive response

Ayushmann said, “Progressive films can only be made in a progressive society and the response that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is getting is tantamount to the fact that people want to see more and more disruptive content. I am thankful to people for being open-minded to see films about a gay couple on screen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and also about a cis-het man and a trans-woman’s love story in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.”

“I have always believed that cinema can serve a purpose to better society and I hope that such films have done their bit to affect change. I have played a small hand in harbouring a sentiment of equality among my countrymen because I have to credit my visionary film-makers and script-writers for doing the brunt of the work because it is their vision that has triggered the winds of change,” he added.

On his latest release, he said, “When we set out to make Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, our aim was to start an important conversation on inclusivity and equality in India. It is amazing to see that the film has engaged the nation, is entertaining people and also delivering a powerful message. This shows they are recognising the need for gender parity and inclusivity.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui receives positive response

Ayushmann is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor, who plays a trans woman in the film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The romantic-drama film has performed decently at the box office, earning over around Rs 22 crore at the box office in the first week.



