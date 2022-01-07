Director Abhishek Kapoor’s film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead has finally released on the OTT. After receiving smashing success in the theatres, the film has finally released digitally. The film is now streaming on Netflix. The official Instagram page of Netflix India announced the news on January 7.

The film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of a cross-functional athlete Manvinder Munjal who owns a gym. His business sees far and few footfalls until Vaani Kapoor (Maanvi) makes the entry in the film. They both fall in love and when Munjal finds out the truth about Maanvi, the story sees a twist. Despite getting rave reviews from the critics, the film couldn’t gross big at the Box Office, as it only manage to accumulate Rs 36.44 cr in two weeks.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on OTT

The official Instagram page of Netflix India shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Aashiqs are here to do Aashiqui and we're all set to witness! Watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, now streaming on Netflix! @ayushmannk @_vaanikapoor_ @gattukapoor.”

Earlier in a press release, Vaani, who played the character of a trans woman for the first time, opened up on working in the film and decided to accept the role by trusting the director's vision.

''For me, when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui came to me, I was blown away by the script because it sensitively spoke about the need for inclusivity but told the story in the most engaging way possible. Hats off to Abhishek Kapoor for making a film that is accessible for people and can appeal to every human being, in every part of the country. We have to first pull in people to watch such films so that they can ponder over what we are trying to say and that, I believe, can hopefully aid in changing society at large.''

As for Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor who is known for his acting prowess, has never shied away from portraying characters and stories around topics traditionally considered taboo. Starting from his role as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a homosexual man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, to portraying health physical issues like erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor has broken all stereotype shackles to portray characters on the big screen.

IMAGE: Instagram/AyushmannK