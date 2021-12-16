Vaani Kapoor Shares How Her Character Maanvi Was Styled In 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Actor Vaani Kapoor recently took to her social media to share a glimpse into the exciting process of styling her character Maanvi Brar in the latest entertainer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushman Khurrana. Released on December 10, the actor played the role of a trans woman while Khurrana essayed the role of a bodybuilder who falls in love with her before knowing about her gender identity.

Although the actor was commended for her exceptional performance in the films, many netizens did not fail to take notes from the stylish attires she donned throughout the movie.

From fashionable gym wears to trendy party dresses, Vaani Kapoor managed to serve major fashion goals through her role as Maavi. Check out her recent post to know the process behind achieving the feat.

'Maanvi in the Making'

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, December 16, the 33-year-old shared multiple pictures in different outfits. Vaani Kapoor was seemingly being styled for her role as Maanvi as she is seen trying out workout, dressy, trendy, casual and more types of attires. She simply captioned the post by writing, ''Maanvi in the Making''.

Vaani Kapoor opens up on working in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie also featured Abhishek Bajaj and Gautam Sharma in supporting roles. Vaani Kapoor opened up about working in the film and deciding to accept the role by trusting the director's vision. She said,

''For me, when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui came to me, I was blown away by the script because it sensitively spoke about the need for inclusivity but told the story in the most engaging way possible. Hats off to Abhishek Kapoor for making a film that is accessible for people and can appeal to every human being, in every part of the country. We have to first pull in people to watch such films so that they can ponder over what we are trying to say and that, I believe, can hopefully aid in changing society at large.''

Additionally, Vaani sounded hopeful to contribute to the cause of enabling future films to address such topics openly yet sensibly. She said, ''I hope the impact of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is in enabling future films and producers so that representation of transgender people playing such roles is achieved. I hope that after this film no cis-het actor ever plays the role of a trans-woman and we can cast people from the community to play such roles. That was the aim of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui right from the start because to change the mindset that has been prevalent for so long, you have to engage with people en masse and tell them about the importance of celebrating individuality and the freedom to choose one’s gender.”

