'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann-Vaani's Fitness Track 'Tumbe Te Zumba' Out; Watch

After the title track, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from the upcoming film of the same name, makers have dropped another peppy track Tumbe Te Zumba The film directed by Kedarnath fame director Abhishek Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film is a unique love story that challenges norms and brings social taboo topics into discussion.

The second song Tumbe Te Zumba from the film features Ayushmann and Vaani performing Zumba. Abhishek took to Instagram and shared the song. “Jahan ‘Fitness’ wahan Manu aur Maanvi! #TumbeTeZumba song out now: link in bio #ChandigarhKareAashiqui releasing in cinemas on 10th Dec”.

Tumbe Te Zumba from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released

The film is slated to release theatrically on December 10. Before the release of the song, Vaani had shared the song’s poster on Instagram. In the poster, we can see Ayushmann in his beefed-up ponytail look. On the other side of the poster, we can see Vaani Kapoor dressed in a crop top and gym pants ready to teach Zumba. Sharing this poster, Vaani wrote, “Look who's got the floor burning with her grooves! Maanvi Brar's the name! Admissions open soon! #TumbeTeZumba releasing on 18th Nov. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui in cinemas on 10th Dec! (sic).”

Makers had earlier released the title track which is the reprised version of Jassi Sidhu's chart-breaking Punjabi track. In the song, the two stars can be seen flaunting their Bhangra moves. The song has been crooned by Sachin-Jigar along with Sidhu & IP Singh and showcases myriad stills from the romantic comedy. The song comes days after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's trailer was launched, showcasing the brewing romance and intriguing turn of events in gym trainer Manu and Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar's lives. The film, which is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, also stars Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua, and Aarav Dua in supporting roles. The film's shooting commenced in Chandigarh last year, keeping in line with all the COVID-19 restrictions. The film's first look posters came out earlier this month, wherein Ayushmann and Vaani can be seen in a lip-locked pose. “Tis the season of sass, drama, and AASHIQUI," Vaani wrote at that time.

IMAGE: Instagram/AyushmannK