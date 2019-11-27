The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chandigarh Mein Audio Out; Fan Reactions To The Latest Good Newwz Song

Bollywood News

Chandigarh Mein is the new song from the upcoming comedy film Good Newwz starring Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, and Kiara. Check out fan reactions to its audio.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chandigarh Mein

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The trailer of the movie was released earlier, which gained a lot of attention and created a hype for the film. Now, the first song from the film Chandigarh Mein is out. The audio version of the song was released first. Check out fan reactions on it.

Also Read | Good Newwz Trailer: Celebrities React To Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara Flick

Chandigarh Mein audio fan reactions:

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh | The Good Newwz Actor Has A Hearty Laugh As He Shares Memes Made On Him

 

Also Read | Inside Edge 2 Trailer Vs Good Newwz Trailer | Twitterati Compares And Reacts

Song out: 

Also Read | Good Newwz Trailer Is Out, And So Are The Funny Memes Based On The Scenes

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG