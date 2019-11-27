Chandigarh Mein Audio Out; Fan Reactions To The Latest Good Newwz Song

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The trailer of the movie was released earlier, which gained a lot of attention and created a hype for the film. Now, the first song from the film Chandigarh Mein is out. The audio version of the song was released first. Check out fan reactions on it.

Chandigarh Mein audio fan reactions:

Just heard the audio of #ChandigarhMein . SURE SHOT HUGE CHARTBUSTER. New year me har club mein bajega.. #GoodNewwz — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 27, 2019

Finally a orginal and a hit party song. Will be huge huge hit in pubs,clubs on the new year eve. Its a good hint that music album of #GoodNewwz is going to full of chartbuster.#ChandigarhMein pic.twitter.com/Ih2jBoTYSO — utsav (@saatvi_fail) November 27, 2019

#ChandigarhMein is original, real and hard hitting . This song will be huge huge hit in pubs ,clubs , etc !!! #GoodNewwz — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) November 27, 2019

Biggest party song hai ye to sach ne hi — RITIK KUMAR (@RITIK__KUMAR) November 27, 2019

#ChandigarhMein Its original and originals are gold. Just heard and can't ready to forget it's chorus line #ChandigarhMein well sung and great lines. @Its_Badshah paaji tusi raP King ho, what a rap.

All the best for #GoodNewwz @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh @kiat #KareenaKapoorKhan — RajaRahul (@Rajarahulsingh) November 27, 2019

Song out:

