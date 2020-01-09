Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak To Be Tax-free In Madhya Pradesh; CM Kamal Nath Cites Reasons

Ahead of the release of Chhapaak and amid its numerous controversies, the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has declared the movie as ‘tax-free.’ Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced the decision on Thursday. He cited the strong message of the grit of an acid attack survivor portrayed in the movie as the reason for the decision.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, CM Kamal Nath in Hindi wrote, “I announce that Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, based on an acid attack survivor, which is releasing across the country’s theatres on January 10, as tax-free.”

He added, “This movie, apart from sending a strong message on acid attack survivors, is based on the confidence, struggle, hope and desire to live amid their pain. The movie is based on the message of bringing a change in the society.”

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Usually, films receive ‘tax-free’ status only after the release. For example, Panipat was also declared ‘tax-free’ on the same day, but the movie had released over a month before. Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 too was declared tax-free in various states much after it hit the theatres.

Chhapaak

Meanwhile, Deepika turns a producer with Chhapaak. The movie has been directed by Raazi and Talwar fame Meghna Gulzar. The film hits the screens on Friday.

