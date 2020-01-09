Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Panipat' To Run Tax Free In Maharastra

Panipat is an epic war film which was released on December 6, 2019. The film has been directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar which stars Arjun Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It depicts events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat, which occurred in the year 1761.

Panipat tax-free in Maharashtra?

It was officially announced by filmmakers that Panipat will be tax-free in Maharashtra. According to a statement given by Reliance Entertainment, it has been confirmed that the movie which is based on the Maratha empire saving their kingdom from the Afghan invader, would run tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.

Later, director Ashutosh Gowarikar took to his Twitter account to thank the state government for the decision made in the favour of the movie.

The epic war film Panipat clashed with Pati Patni Aur Woh at the Box office. However, Panipat is running unsuccessfully at the box office.

In the movie, Arjun Kapoor can be seen playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the son of Chimaji Appa and Rakhmabai and was the nephew of Bajirao Peshwa. Arjun's acting has been receiving critical acclaim. Sanjay Dutt in the movie is portraying the character of the Ahmad Shah Abdali and was seen playing the negative role very well.

Sanjay Dutt has played the role of a historical character previously in Bollywood. Apart from these two, Kriti Sanon is seen playing the character of Parvati Bai who was the second wife of Sadashivrao Bhau. This is the first time, Kriti Sanon was seen playing any historical character.

Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram, Sanjay Dutt Instagram

