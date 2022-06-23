Charu Asopa Deletes Pics With Husband Rajeev Sen From Instagram, Sparks Separation Rumours

Television actor Charu Asopa, known for her role in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, tied the knot with actor Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019. The duo often shares glimpses of their life together. The couple also welcomed their daughter Ziana into the world last year. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's love life has always been a part of rumour mills, where speculation of a split surface before they clarify that all is well between the duo. Once again, there are rumours about the couple's split after Charu deleted all the pictures featuring Rajeev Sen from her social media account.

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen split?

Charu Asopa recently deleted all the pictures with her husband Rajeev Sen from her Instagram account. This has sparked rumours about their separation again. However, she has still retained his surname on her social media user name.

Apart from this, she had earlier shared a vlog on her YouTube account on June 18 and spoke about how she and Ziana were going on a short trip to celebrate Father's Day. However, she did not mention Rajeev Sen in the vlog.

Watch Charu Asopa's vlog here

She mentioned in the video that Father's Day was as important to her daughter as Mother's Day. Apart from this, she addressed double standards in society and believed that if a mother cannot leave her child and go to Delhi, even a father should not do so. The actor also stated that she does not mind showing Ziana's face to her fans and followers, as she believes they are part of her family. She did not name Rajeev, but hinted that he is not comfortable sharing her face on his YouTube account, but uses the little one's face for video thumbnails.

Earlier this year, separation rumours about the duo made the rounds online, and Charu addressed the same in an interview with Bollywood Life. She mentioned that every marriage has its 'ups and downs'. She also felt it was 'worrisome' that her young daughter would one day grow up and read such reports about her parents.