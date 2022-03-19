Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Quash Divorce Rumours; Celebrate Holi Together With Daughter Ziana

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and actor Charu Asopa have put separation rumours to rest as they celebrated the festival of Holi together with their daughter Ziana. The duo, who welcomed their newborn in November last year, shared glimpses from the fun-filled celebrations via Instagram and wished everyone 'love and light'.

This comes amid reports of trouble in their marriage, with sources stating that the two were facing compatibility issues. The couple tied the knot in 2019, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the globe. The couple was reportedly living separately during that time as well, igniting separation rumours further.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa quash divorce rumours as they celebrate Holi together

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajeev shared a trail of glimpses from the duo's first Holi celebration with daughter Ziana. The duo's faces were smeared with colours as they held their little one while shedding smiles for the camera. In the caption, Sen wrote, "Ziana s first Holi with her mommy & daddy, wishing everyone a Happy Holi .. Love & Light". Even Charu shared a beautiful family portrait on her social media handle and wrote, "Happy holi everyone." Take a look.

Their posts received immense love and adulation from fans, who were relieved to see the duo together. One netizen wrote, "Good to see you guys together, please stay together," while another mentioned," So happy for you three. Happy Holi to this beautiful family. Stay happy always." Even Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen reacted to Charu's post and wrote, "The Cutest."

The duo welcomed their newborn last year in November, with Rajeev then posting a trail of pictures on Instagram and mentioning, "Welcoming our daughter Ziana Sen to our family." The couple also took to Youtube and explained the meaning behind Ziana's name, revealing that it was given by Sushmita's daughter Alisah Sen.

Rajeev said, "The name was given to us by Alisah Sen. When she said this name to us, we were taken aback." Charu added, "Sushmita didi had thought of a few names. She had thought of a few names for boys and girls. For the boys, one name that we really liked was Zian. So, when we had a girl, Sushmita didi told us that Alisah suggested Ziana is a nice name."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ASOPACHARU)