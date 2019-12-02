Nora Fatehi's Recent Instagram Updates Are Giving Us Major Fashion Goals | See Pictures

Nora Fatehi has firmly established herself in the Bollywood industry with her stunning dance performances and remarkable acting skills. The actor leaves all her fans in awe of her beauty and acting chops consistently. Apart from dancing in music videos and acting in films, Nora is known for her gorgeous and beautiful pictures that she keeps posting on her Instagram account. Check out some of the Saki Saki girl's recent posts that showcase her excellent fashion sense:

Nora Fatehi's fashionable attires

Nora looks stunning in this uptown western look. Fatehi donned a grey tank top, tucked inside shiny black leather pants with a leather belt. The beautiful diva completed her look with nude makeup, which made her followers drool over her appearance. She wore black stilettoes, which added extra oomph to her outfit.

Just like a Disney Princess, Nora Fatehi has increased the cuteness level of the internet when she wore this gorgeous black and white gown. The off-shoulder black and white ensemble is designed with ruffles on the edges. Nora looks exceptionally beautiful with white stilettoes and nude makeup.

The dancing beauty made her well-wishers fall in love with her grace when she wore this orange ensemble. She pulled-off the swayed orange blazer jacket and swayed orange mini skirt look confidently, as can be seen in this Instagram post. Nora looked sizzling with a white tube bralette and white stilettoes. Her sensuous look is complemented with nude makeup and loose wavy curls.

