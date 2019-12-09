Check Out The Times When Saif Ali Khan Made Headlines In 2019

Saif Ali Khan is an Indian film actor and producer. He has been in the Indian film industry for nearly 2 decades now. The actor has a firm footing in Bollywood and is known for working in several popular films and TV shows like Bazaar, Laal Kaptaan, Race franchise, and Sacred Games. The actor’s role as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games earned him many praises too. The actor has also won several accolades. Saif tends to make the news a lot of times. Let’s look at all the times he made the news in 2019.

Saif and Luke to start a band together

Talking to an entertainment portal about his reunion with Saif, Luke Kenny said the two had talked about starting a rock band together. Kenny is particularly known for performing in shows whenever he is on a break from acting. Addressing his role in Tanhaji, Kenny revealed that his role in Sacred Games had won director Om Raut over. Raut reportedly carefully explained his vision to Kenny before offering the role to him.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spend a winter evening with Soha and Kunal Kemmu at Pataudi Palace

Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share a picture of himself with wife Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their ancestral palace in Pataudi in Haryana. Saif also loves to spend time at the Pataudi Palace. They also celebrated Kareena Kapoor’s birthday at the palace.

Saif Ali Khan made the news during Sacred Games season 2

This is when the Sacred Games episodes were available for streaming on Netflix. Saif made the news on the Internet during the entire run of the season. Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh is loved by a lot of people. The finale of season 2 (which involves Saif Ali Khan), left the fans on a cliffhanger.

