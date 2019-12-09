Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Dealing With 'nasty And Mean Comments' During Early Days

Saif Ali Khan had Laal Kaptaan as his last outing. The movie released on October 18, 2019. It is based on the story of a Naga sadhu who had faced injustice in the past. The film talks about how he fulfills his motives. The actor in a recent interview with a leading daily spoke about mean comments and the hatred that he has received in his career until now. He revealed that he had to battle several perceptions that were created about him.

Saif Ali Khan's comments on hatred he received for his voice

The actor revealed that coming from a celebrity family, he had to live to his parent’s expectations in the industry. He also mentioned that at one point in his career, he was clueless about everything that was happening around him.

Saif said that he was clueless after school and didn’t know what to do when he joined the industry. He opened up about his career choices and said that he never wanted to do a desk job as the 9-5 thing was not his cup of tea. The actor revealed that he wanted to be a cricketer. However, there was a huge barrier that stopped him being from a cricketer. He mentioned that cricket was in his blood and that he treated the sport as a religion.

He further said that not only his dad, his grandfather also captained in the Indian team and played against Don Bradman. Saif said that he was good at playing cricket and he never played in school or college. He further added that cricket is a mental game and the sport is all about patience and timing. He mentioned that he strongly lacked in all the three essentials and this was what made his cricket career go in vain.

Saif Ali Khan talked about his first few auditions. He said that people used to comment on his voice and his looks. They even called him a ‘girl’. He was quoted saying that people had been nasty and mean. They talked about his looks. Furthermore, he said that they felt he looked like a girl. He mentioned that he feels that he has a bad voice and he hasn’t worked on it. He concluded that sometimes because of this, he was squeaking away in an English accent.

