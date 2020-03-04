Alia Bhatt's 'In My Kitchen' Series Can Be Perfect Cooking Lessons For Fans, Watch Videos

The year 2020 seems to be an exciting year for Alia Bhatt with her upcoming releases and projects. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in drama flicks like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. The Student Of The Year actor recently bagged a Filmfare Award for her role in Gully Boy. Apart from her golden screen appearances, Alia Bhatt is also an active social media influencer.

The actor also has a YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt that has been getting a good response from the audience. The actor currently has 1.32 million subscribers on her home channel. In the recent past, Alia Bhatt posted a new YouTube video of her cooking for the first time. Let's have a look at the Highway star's cooking lessons.

Alia Bhatt started the In My Kitchen series a couple of months ago. To date, Alia Bhatt has released two episodes from In My Kitchen series. The cooking show also features Alia Bhatt's head chef, Dilip and housekeeper, Carol. In part one, Alia Bhatt introduced the fans to her team and tried to cook for the first time. Whereas, in the second part, the Kalank actor prepared South Indian style Zucchini Sabzi, which earned over 3 million views.

In My Kitchen ft. Dilip and Carol - Ep. 1

In the first episode, Alia Bhatt introduced her head chef, Dilip Pandit. Followed by her housekeeper, Carol Dias' introduction to the fans. Later, Dilip and Carol thought Alia to make a beetroot salad. The Kalank actor gave her personal recipe to prepare Beetroot Salad. She also added that she loves dahi and cannot eat it without a tadka. Alia prepared the salad and tadke wala dahi and for dessert, she made Chia Pudding. Check out Alia Bhatt YouTube Channel for the recipes.

In My Kitchen ft. Dilip and Carol - Ep. 2

In episode 2, Alia Bhatt gave away her recipe to make South Indian style Zucchini Sabzi. Right from chopping the Zucchini to cooking and garnishing it, Alia Bhatt showed the fans her skills. While the Takht actor cooked her favourite dishes, she also had a chatting session with the viewers.

