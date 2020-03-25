The Debate
Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies Of Coronavirus; Rishi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note

Bollywood News

Noted chef Floyd Cardoz has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, family sources said on Wednesday. Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishi

Noted chef Floyd Cardoz has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, family sources said on Wednesday. Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York, the sources said.

He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai, Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop. Cardoz had been in Mumbai, where he was born, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.

Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty express grief

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to express grief and remembered the meal he made for them.

He had trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion - in a restaurant kitchen and had moved to New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland. 

(With PTI inputs) 

 

 

First Published:
