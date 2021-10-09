'Chehre' Producer Anand Pandit Explains Why He Wants To Remake Korean Dramas For Indians

Renowned producer Anand Pandit got candid about remaking popular South Korean dramas enjoying global success to bring the content to the Indian audience. Known for backing films like Chehre, Dhamaal, The Big Bull and more, the producer acknowledged the boom of K dramas across the globe with the advent of OTT platforms and why it is able to resonate with several people. Believing that it is a fit for the Indian audience, Anand Pandit is in the process of reinterpreting the Korean dramas for Indian viewers.

From Descendants of the Sun, Boys Over Flowers, Reply 1988, Kingdom, to Squid Game, Netflix made available over 500 popular South Korean dramas to its member resulting in the K-drama wave that took over India during the pandemic. According to a recent Netflix study in India, a growth of about 370 per cent since 2020 is observed among the Indians watching Korean dramas. Looking at the numbers, which are extensively growing with the emergence of new dramas, it comes as no surprise that Indian filmmakers are looking to dabble into the market with Korean content.

Anand Pandit on reinterpreting Korean dramas

Producer Anand Pandit talked about wanting to remake Korena dramas due to their ability to 'encapsulate familiar emotions' striking a chord with many viewers. Stating that the reason K dramas are so popular in India is because of their content revolving around family drama, the producer stated, ''I spoke about wanting to make Korean remakes sometime back, and I want to reinterpret some strong Korean dramas too for Indian audiences because, at some level, these stories seem very familiar."

He continued, ''They reflect many of our social concerns. Their focus on family, on deep relationships and the dramatic treatment of themes, is very similar to what we see in our cinema and television shows. I think the one thing we can do better is to make our stories not just relevant to our milieu but universal and timeless so that they gain the kind of global following that K-shows enjoy today.''

The renowned producer did not reveal any details about the possible venture; however, the work towards the project is underway. His recently produced thriller drama Chehre was appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

(Inputs from PR)

Image: Twitter/@anandpandit