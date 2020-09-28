'The Big Bull' Set To Have 'watchdogs' To Oversee Precautions Due To COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled all on-going shoots of upcoming Bollywood movies. But as the restrictions are eased, the shoots have begun resuming. One of the movies that have resumed shoot is The Big Bull. The producer of the movie, Anand Pandit in a media statement has said that he is going to make sure that the safety of his cast and crew is not compromised.

Here are more details about the media statement released by the producer:

In a media statement, producer Anand Pandit said that the safety of his cast and crew is of utmost importance to him. Therefore, he has added another category in the productions team to ensure the same. He calls the category 'COVID-19 watchdogs'.

Also read | Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, & Other Celebs Who Updated Fans On Their Productive Weekend

The COVID-19 watchdogs will be a team of medical experts who will oversee and keep an eye on the sets to make sure all precautions are religiously followed. Pandit said, "I am concerned about the health of my cast and crew. At no point will the safety of my unit take a backseat during shooting. These COVID-19 experts will watch over every health precaution being taken on the sets.”

Also read | 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'The Big Bull' & Others To Be Pushed Ahead Because Of IPL? Read Details

The Big Bull team is resuming the final schedule of the shoot. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Ajay Devgn, Ram Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. The Big Bull is going to be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar later this year. Abhishek Bachchan who had tested positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered and will soon start shooting, too.

Also read | Vikrant Massey To Play The Lead In Santosh Sivan’s Next; Remake Of 'Maanagaram'

Anand Pandit has also said in the media statement, everyone has to keep their guards up against the virus. He also said that the industry is slowly getting back on its feet. He is looking forward to wrapping the shoot up of The Big Bull but at no point will the precautions be not followed.

Among the precautions, the cast and crew will have to strictly wear masks and face shields, there will be sanitisations tunnels at every entry point on the set. Everyone will also be reminded to wash their hands at regular intervals. The number of people coming in on the set will be moderated as well.

Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is a biographical crime movie. It is based on the stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life. It shows the life journey of Harshad Mehta and how he turns out to be one of the biggest money-launderers in the country.

Promo image courtesy- @anandpandit Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.