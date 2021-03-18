'Chehre' Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, to indulge in an intriguing game of justice

The trailer of the highly-anticipated film Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in the pivotal roles has been released. The gripping trailer shows the star cast including Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D’Souza secretly hiding their past secrets which slowly gets revealed in an interesting manner.

Chehre trailer released

The intriguing trailer begins with Emraan Hashmi who is an ad agency executive and lands at Amitabh Bachchan's house after he meets with an accident in a dangerous snowstorm. Amitabh who is a lawyer by profession tries to hook Emraan with a game of crime and punishment which further leads to unleashed doors.

Packed with a solid cast and spectacular storyline, viewers can expect an enjoyable, engaging time at the theatres. Amitabh's looks with a long white beard and a cap are just adding charm to the plot. Emraan shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Chehre Trailer. Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? #ChehreTrailer out now!Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April."

Earlier, the makers had released the teaser that was very well received by the fans. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.With Chehre, television star Krystel is all set to dip her toes in Bollywood. As per Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke to a tabloid and said that it is a dream launch for her and that there could not have been a better opportunity than this to share the screen with Amitabh and Emraan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in another powerful film Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham. On the other hand, the senior actor Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of movies on the verge of release, including Jhund and the scifi-triology Brahmastra. The latter also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna.