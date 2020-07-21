Chetan Bhagat alleges Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'bullied' him as Anupama slams jibe at critics

Amid allegations flying around back and forth in the film industry, popular author Chetan Bhagat also got involved in a controversy as he took a jibe at ‘elitist critics’ amid the controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Numerous critics slammed him over his statements and one of them was Anupama Chopra, who felt the author had ‘lowered’ the discourse with his statements. The Five Point Someone writer hit back by asking her where her ‘discourse was', during the controversy over 3 Idiots writing credits, claiming he was ‘bullied’ and even ‘driven to suicide’ by her husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Chetan Bhagat on Tuesday, in a series of tweets, slammed the ‘English speaking critics’ while adding that one critic tried to destroy his career and even tried to ‘sink’ Sushant Singh Rajput. He urged stars and citizens not to patronise such ‘evil’ critics. Anupama responded that each time one thinks the discourse could not get ‘lower, it does.’

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

Chetan Bhagat responded by claiming that her husband had ‘publicly bullied’ and ‘shamelessly collected’ all the best story awards and drove him ‘close to suicide.’ He asked where Anupama Chopra where her discourse was then.

Here's the tweet

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

For the unversed, Chetan Bhagat and Vidhu Vinod Chopra got into a spat over the rights of his book Five Point Someone, which was loosely adapted for the film 3 Idiots.

The former had claimed that he was not credited for the story of the Aamir Khan-starrer and Chopra had sparked a row when he shouted ‘shut up’ at media person at a press conference over it. He had apologised for his outburst and Chetan Bhagat had later stated that he wanted to ‘move on.’ Rajkumar Hirani’s film 3 Idiots is considered among the biggest hits of the Hindi film industry, having earned over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

In another tweet, Chetan Bhagat stated that he did not receive any awards for the story, (officially credited to Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra).

Many know this, for those new here.

1) 3 Idiots was based on my novel Five Point Someone and my story.

2) The film won every story award that year.

3) I was not given any of those story awards. They took them all.

4) As a powerless newcomer I was bullied and was deeply affected — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the author's attack at critics got heated responses from many. He then tweeted that the ‘whole ecosystem’ got ‘rattled’ with his tweets.

One tweet and the whole eco-system gets rattled. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.