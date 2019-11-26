Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Spills The Beans On Deepika Padukone's Role

Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm when she released the first look of her next film, Chhapaak. Her look was highly praised by everyone from the film industry. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti, who is based on the real Laxmi Agarwal. The film recently wrapped up shooting.

ALSO READ | Chhapaak: Who Is Malti That Deepika Padukone Plays In Her Next Film

What does Chappaak’s director Meghna Gulzar have to say about the film?

At a recent film festival, Meghna Gulzar spoke at length about what one can expect in her next film, Chhapaak. She revealed that she realised the issue of acid attacks was very common during 2015. Hence she decided to bring in her take on the subject through the film. Meghna Gulzar also said that Deepika Padukone will be seen as a “revelation” in the film.

While talking further about Deepika’s role in Chhapaak, Meghan Gulzar also commented that the audience will see a completely different side of the actor in the film. She commented on how Deepika successfully picked up all the shades of her character Malti and portrayed them beautifully. Meghna also said that the body language, gestures, and energy put forth by Deepika Padukone for her role is commendable.

ALSO READ | Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone And Her Resemblance With Laxmi, See Picture

Meghna Gulzar also revealed that Deepika Padukone met with acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal before the shoot of the film started to get an idea of what she's like as a person and the issues she faced. The director said Deepika has a specific smile in Chhapaak that has now come to know as her character Malti’s smile. Meghna also said having Deepika as a part of the film has been a fulfilling experience.

About her choice in films, Meghna Gulzar opined she wishes to tell “unconventional” stories and wants them to reach a wider audience. She uses mainstream and popular actors in her films for this purpose. She is also thankful for the actors who have been a part of her previous films and helped in reaching the story to its audiences.

ALSO READ | Chhapaak: When Can We Expect The Trailer To Be Released?

While talking about Laxmi Agarwal, Meghna Gulzar said that it has been one of the most talked-about acid attack cases in India. She also said that Laxmi’s story had a twist because there was a love story in it. She also revealed how she had to convince Laxmi Agarwal that she will handle the story with utmost respect and sensitivity. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and is all set to release on January 10, 2019.

ALSO READ | Chhapaak Actor Vikrant Massey's And Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur Have A Secret Roka?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.