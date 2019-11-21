Chhapaak Actor Vikrant Massey's And Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur Have A Secret Roka?

Vikrant Massey is an actor who is slowly and steadily making himself prominent in the Media and Entertainment industry. He is known to be cast opposite Deepika Padukone for their next movie titled Chhapaak. According to recent reports, Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey has a secret Roka ceremony.

According to the reports from a leading entertainment portal, Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey and his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur went through a secret Roka ceremony. The entertainment portal reported that the Vikrant Massey Roka took place in a very intimate setting, and only the close friends of Sheetal Thakur and Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey were invited for the event. According to the reports, Vikrant Massey will be planning for their engagement soon as well. However, when the entertainment portal tried to reach out and confirm the same with Vikrant Massey, he was unavailable.

Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey and his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur have worked together in Broken But Beautiful earlier. Sheetal also took to Instagram and posted a picture of Vikrant Massey, calling him the light of her life. She wished her beau a happy birthday through the same post.

Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey has been reported to undergo a complete transformation for his upcoming movie Chhapaak alongside Deepika Padukone. Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey has put on 10 kilograms of weight for playing his character in the movie. He also said that he would rather play characters like these than chasing money. Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey said that he loves to work on such diverse and challenging roles.

More about Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is an actor who kickstarted his acting journey in the Media and Entertainment industry with the popular daily soap, Balika Vadhu. Lootera was Vikrant Massey’s first appearance on the silver screen. Some of the notable work of Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey include TV series like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He has also starred in several web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and Made In Heaven. Some of the noteworthy movies by Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey are Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Lootera.

Vikrant Massey's upcoming movies

Vikrant Massey has been rumoured to have a few forthcoming titles in his kitty already. He will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. Some of the other upcoming films of Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey are Ginny Weds Sunny, Miss Match India, Star Shooter, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and The Adhakar.

