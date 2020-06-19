'Chhichhore' Movie Cast: Who Plays Which Character In The Film? Take A Look

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the silver screen in Chhichhore. This film marked the actor’s second entry in Bollywood’s 100 crore club. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore is a delightful watch that tackled a serious issue in Indian society. Take a look at the Chhicchore movie cast:

Chhichhore Movie cast: Who plays what character?

Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni

Sushant Singh Rajput plays the lead character Anni in the film. The entire plot of the film starts with Anni when his kid tries to commit suicide and revolves around his efforts to help him understand that it is okay to fail. Anni shares his kid with his college sweetheart Maya.

Shraddha Kapoor as Maya

Shraddha Kapoor plays the character of Maya in the film. Maya is the college crush of almost every guy and any guy's attempt to woo her goes in vain. Anni is her love interest and the duo end up getting married after college.

Varun Sharma as Sexa

Varun Sharma plays one of Anni's close friends named Sexa. Varun's character is famous in college for distributing adult films and magazines. He is even shown holding an auction to sell off his collection.

Naveen Polishetty as Acid

Naveen Polishetty plays the character of Acid in the film. He is always shown ragging other kids with Sexa snd has low grades. His character earns the nickname Acid as he constantly cusses at people.

Tahir Bhasin as Derek

Tahir Bhasin plays the character of Derek in the film. He is the most feared super-senior in Anni's hostel. Derek's introduction video shows him as a daring person who takes the lead on trying to their hostel boys win the college tournament.

Tushar Pandey as Mummy

Tushar Pandey plays the character of Mummy in the film. He plays a fearful kid who often calls out for his mom when things get tough. He is nicknamed Mummy because he is constantly talking to his mom and cannot survive without her.

Prateik Babbar as Raggie

Prateik Babbar plays a feared senior from the College's elite hostel. When he finds out Sushant is an athlete, he tries to win him over and convince him to join his hostel. Sushant refuses and the two end up becoming enemies.

Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda

Saharsh Kumar Shukla plays the character of Bevda in the group. He is known for being the group's alcoholic and his room is often stocked up with alcohol. He joins the group when Anni's gang discovers that Bevda is a chess mastermind.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore narrates the story of Anni and his friends who are labelled as losers in their college. A tragic incident where Anni’s son attempts to kill himself after he fails an important exam, he is hospitalised with little to no hopes of waking up.

This incident forces Anni to take a walk down the memory lane and remind his son that it is okay to fail sometimes. He reminisces his college days where they overcame their losers tag. Sushant is also seen telling his reel son that his result does not decide his success but it is the effort that one puts in that decides it. The film is currently available for streaming on Hotstar.

