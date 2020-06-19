When Sushant Singh Rajput Mimicked Dev Anand's Song On The Sets Of 'Chhichhore'; Watch

Recently, the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left many of his fans heartbroken. Amid the tributes to the late actor, many fun BTS videos and pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput are also appearing on the internet. In one such video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen lip-synching a popular song, Pal bhar ke liye koi humey pyar ke le, which was filmed on Dev Anand. In the BTS video from the set of Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen imitating Dev Anand. The video is re-shared by many fan-pages on social media.

Watch it below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra residence. According to the autopsy report released to the Mumbai Police, his death occurred because of asphyxia due to hanging. The body of the 34-year-old actor was cremated on Monday, June 15, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, and Sharddha Kapoor, among many others, attended the last rites of Sushant. Reportedly, Sushant’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on Thursday. The ritual was performed at the Gandhi ghat by his sisters and father.

The police investigation is underway; media reports of Sushant Singh Rajput battling with depression have come forward as reportedly it is claimed that he was undergoing medical treatment for the same. Along with this recent media reports also suggests that seven films of Sushant Singh Rajput were shelved in the recent past. On the other side, it is reported that the police have recorded the statement of the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his Pavitra Rishta co-star and close friend Mahesh Shetty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's projects

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with his role in the television series, Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to his career’s biggest hit in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

