'Chhichhore' Wins National Film Award: Kangana, Nitesh Tiwari, Fans Remember Sushant Singh

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was adjudged the best Hindi film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. Kangana Ranaut remembered Sushant and said, "He's being missed by so many today."

"I would wish all the winners. Above everything, Chhichhore received an award. He's being missed. Maybe he wanted only this — that his work is acknowledged. Today, it is proved that good overpowers evil. I wish he was alive to see this day. I will only tell one thing to the youth today — an artist should have faith in his talent and honesty," Kangana told the media outside Mumbai airport. Watch the video below —

Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday.

Nitesh Tiwari said the news of the movie winning the National Award "came out of the blue". "I was not even thinking about it. I am still surprised," Tiwari told PTI. Chhichhore was a coming-of-age comedy-drama and starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. Tiwari said his feelings are a "mixed bag" in Rajput's absence. "On one hand, I am really happy for the team, on the other hand, there's this sense of loss because he isn't with us." READ | Kangana Ranaut's 4th National Film Award lauded by sister Rangoli Chandel

The National Film Awards ceremony was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the winners were announced in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.