'Chhorii’ Makers Announce Next Chapter Of 'Sakshi'; Nushrratt Bharuccha To Remain As Lead

After creating waves in the horror genre, Chhorii makers are all set to bring in a new thrilling chapter of Sakshi's life to the audience in its sequel. Released on November 26, the film featuring actor Nushrratt Bharuccha as Sakshi performed exceptionally well across all digital platforms as it reportedly became the number one viewed film on streaming platforms within a week of its release in the country. In a bid to bring the same horror and thrill to the netizens once again, the makers have announced the sequel of Chhorri.

Makers announce Chhorii 2

Directed by Vishal Furia, the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer is based on the Marathi film Lapachappi. The film focuses on Sakshi, a pregnant woman who finds herself in the middle of strange paranormal activities posing a danger to her unborn kid. Announcing Chhorii 2, the makers are expected to pick up Sakshi's story from the first film. The 36-year-old actor will reprise her role as Sakshi and netizens will get to see many familiar faces featured in the sequel.

Pledging to bring double the horror to the netizens, the sequel will also be directed by Vishal Furia. On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma well continue to serve as the producers of the film. The movie will mark another successful collaboration between T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii 2

The actor expressed her excitement to reprise the role of Sakshi by stating, ''I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2.''

Director Furia shared her excitement as he said, "I am thrilled to take the Chhorii story to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorrii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through''

