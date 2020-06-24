Saroj Khan Hospitalised Over Breathing Issues, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Popular Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised on Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. After she was hospitalised, a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative.

Saroj Khan 'is fine and recovering'

“She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID-19 test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” a source told PTI.

Indian film director and producer Kunal Kohli took to his Twitter to inform fans of Saroj Khan's condition. He revealed that she is now recovering and hoped that she comes home soon.

Choreographer Saroj Khan has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and is currently the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

The dancer last choreographed for Dharma Productions' Kalank in 2019. She trained actor Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye. Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards. Some of her most popular works include Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.

(With inputs from PTI)

