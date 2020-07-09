'Choti Si Dua Kar Dijiye': Jaaved Jaaferi Speaks To Paps Post Father Jagdeep's Final Rites

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay was laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends at a cemetery on Thursday. Jagdeep, 81, died at his residence in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday night. The veteran actor was laid to at a cemetery in south Mumbai's Byculla neighbourhood at around 2.30 pm, a family source told PTI.

There were around 10-12 people in attendance, including sons, actor Jaaved, producer Naved, grandson Meezaan, and industry colleague Johny Lever. After completing the final rituals, Jaaved, along with Naved and Meezaan stepped out to speak to the media. Checking on the paparazzi, Jaaved said, "Sorry, aap logo ko late hua. Chai Paani peeya? Shukriya bohot. To all those who have sent messages, thank you. We haven't been able to respond to everyone. Thanks for all the wishes, blessings, and the love you have showered on him for 70 years. On our father's behalf, thank you. Do count him in your blessings."

From a child artiste to lead actor and then comic icon, Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films. But it was his role as Soorma Bhopali that is etched in audience's minds even today. He also directed the movie 'Soorma Bhopali' with his character as the protagonist. Jagdeep also played memorable roles in 'Khilona', 'Brahmachari', 'Purana Mandir', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Phool Aur Kaante', among others.

Actor Jagdeep's 'Sholay' co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra were among the industry people to pay fond tributes to the veteran artiste whose unique style of comedy made him famous across generations. Bachchan said Jagdeep, the Soorma Bhopali to his Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru in 'Sholay', was an actor with the exceptional comedic repertoire.

(with PTI inputs)

