'We Lost Another Gem', Pens Amitabh Bachchan As His 'Sholay' Co-actor Jagdeep Passes Away

Amitabh Bachchan just memorialised Jagdeep’s death in his blog. Under the column Bachchan Bol, the veteran actor penned out his heartfelt words. The 77-year-old actor mourned the loss of an ‘exceptional comedic repertoire and crafted individual.’ Writing from his home Jalsa, Mumbai, the Sholay actor etched the good memories of Jagdeep on July 9, 2020. Today marks Day 4508 of Amitabh’s blog which is the actor's own way of journaling his life journey. He recalled all the legacies that left everyone nostalgic in his writing.

Here is what Amitabh Bachchan wrote-

"Last night we lost another gem ...

Jagdeep ... the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away ...

He had crafted a unique individual style of his own ... and I had the honour of working with him in several films ... the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah ...

He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did ...

A humble human ... loved by millions ...

My duas and my prayers ...

Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri ... his real name, adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around ...

Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the Country ... there were many others at the time that did similar ... the eminent and distinguished ... Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Jayant - Amjad Khan’s Father, a giant of an actor.. and many many others ...

One by one they all go away ... leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution ..."

Amitabh and Jagdeep worked together in Sholay

Actor Jagdeep passed away due to age-related issues. Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep whose birth name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri passed away at the age of 81. He was renowned for his roles like Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. Amitabh Bachchan essayed his popular role of Jai alongside Jadgeep, who essayed the role of Soorma Bhopali. The actor is credited with directorial ventures and comic films as well.

Promo Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram and a still from Sholay movie

