Chris Hemsworth Denies Using Drinking Water For His Garden; Slams Media For Spreading Lies

It was recently reported that a fleet of water trucks was seen at Chris Hemsworth’s Byron Bay mega-mansion this month. An Australian daily reported that a lot of trucks were seen arriving at the MCU star's home. It was speculated that the water was for keeping the plants in his one-million-dollar garden alive. This received particular outrage considering the current level of drought that Australia is facing. Chris Hemsworth responded to this allegation on his Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth slams report claiming he hired drinking water trucks for garden

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram and wrote “This is a complete lie. Normally I wouldn’t respond to false articles like this but it bothers me a lot. The water truck was purely for drinking water because like everyone in the region who is not connected to town water, we have run out of potable water due to the drought. NONE of my garden is fed by drinking water. Thanks for your concern #dailymail and thanks for adding more distress to an already brutal situation the whole country is dealing with. Merry Xmas”

The Australian actor has recently moved into the $20 million coastal home where he stays with his wife Elsa Pataky and three kids. This news came into the picture due to New South Wales' bushfire and drought crisis. One of the Macadamia nut farmers had told the publisher of the article that if he had millions, he would have also bought the amount of water Chris has bought. He also added that he has seen the garden and it is green and lush, like an oasis in between the drought-affected area.

Chris and Elsa were also seen showing their support for the NSW firefighters by using their star powers to raise funds for the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades. Chris and Elsa will be giving a training session to the highest bidder on an auction site Make It Rain 2020. The bids will end on January 17, 2020.

