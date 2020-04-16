Chrissy Teigen's Best Non-veg Recipes That You Must Check Out

Chrissy Teigen is a popular supermodel turned food specialist and blogger. Teigen's Instagram is bombarded with delicious food dishes and recipes. John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen has garnered over 29.1 million followers on Instagram. The popular celebrity wife often treats fans with delicious food posts on her social media handle. Having said so, check out the taste expert Chrissy Teigen's best non-veg recipes that you can try during the quarantine.

In this Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen cooked a recipe on fan's request. She taught the followers to cook Cheesy SunChips Chicken.

Here, the food expert gave out her recipe to cook steak. She described her recipe as Once you discover compound butters, it’s hard to live without them!! Two incredibly flavorful, steak-elevating taste bombs up on my site now!!. Check out Chrissy's recipe to cook perfect steaks.

The model also helps fish lovers to cook some incredible meals. Here, she posted her recipe to cook Chickpea Soup with Smoky Shrimp. Chrissy explained her recipe in the caption: "chickpeas make it thick and creamy, while the tahini and paprika add tons of flavor - perfect for a weekend of sweatpants and hibernation! The easiest, coziest, heartiest winter dinner recipe yet 🍤." (sic).

This is one of the most made dishes of Chrissy Teigen. Here, the cook has garnished the perfectly cooked chicken with cherry tomatoes and shallots. Teigen also guaranteed her fans that they would love this dish.

