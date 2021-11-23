Christian Bale To Emilia Clarke, Actors Who Are Set To Make MCU Debut In Phase Four

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to some of the greatest superhero movies and over the years several big names have joined MCU. Marvel has also skyrocketed the fame of actors like Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and more. Phase Four of MCU has begun in full swing and the studios has planned to introduce several new superheroes and villains. The recent movie Eternals introduced 10 new superheroes while Shang-Chi introduced the first Asian superhero. Here are some of the actors who are set to make their MCU debut in Phase Four.

1. Christian Bale

Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut through the upcoming instalment of Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale will be playing the role of the supervillain Gorr the God Butcher in the movie and will be the second former Batman actor to portray a Marvel villain; the first being Michael Keaton, who portrayed the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

2. Emilia Clarke

Game Of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke is all set to make her MCU debut through an undisclosed role in the series Secret Invasion. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in the six-episode series.

3. Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany has been cast to play the role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk in Marvel's upcoming series She-Hulk. Maslany will play the role of Bruce Banner's cousin sister who becomes the Hulk after she gets a blood transfusion from Banner. The show is slated to release in 2022.

4. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld will be making her MCU debut through the series Hawkeye where she will play the role of Kate Bishop. Steinfeld will play a 22-year-old Hawkeye fan who is Clinton Barton's protégée and is being trained to take over the mantle of Hawkeye. Hawkeye is scheduled to premiere its first two episodes on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 22.

5. Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac will be playing the role of Moon Knight in MCU's mini-series of the same name. Isaac will portray Marc Spector / Moon Knight, a former Marine, and CIA operative, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is drawn into a deadly war of gods with his multiple identities. Moon Knight is scheduled to be released in 2022 and will consist of six episodes.

6. Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani will be making her debut through the series Ms. Marvel. She will play the role of Kamala Khan, a fan of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). The series will serve as a setup for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members.

